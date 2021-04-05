Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

APRIL 1

MUTUAL AIDE: 2:55 p.m., 2112 Miami Trace Road – Received request for tanker and manpower on a structure fire. Washington Fire Department provided water and four personnel.

MARCH 31

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 7:30 a.m., State Route 753 – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD was notified while en-route by deputies on the scene of confirmed entrapment. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four wheels and off the roadway with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. One vehicle traveled approximately 60’ down and across the ditch and stopped facing north, with the other just a few feet off the roadway and stopped facing south-west. FD performed extrication and assisted with patient removal and transport packaging. FD created a safe working zone, applied oil dry to fluids on the roadway and assisted with removing debris.

MARCH 30

DUMPSTER FIRE: 11:23 a.m., 329 Florence St. – FD received a call for a dumpster fire. FD arrived on scene and found a dumpster on fire that was close to a house. The fire in the dumpster was extinguished by FD personnel. The dumpster was full of material from the house that is being remolded. The cause of the fire is undetermined at the time of investigation.