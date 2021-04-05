Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 4

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 43, at large, Washington C.H., inducing panic, resisting arrest, obstructing official business.

Heather R. Winters, 34, 8824 State Route 62 NE, stop sign violation.

Jennifer A. Brown, 35, at large, Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Michael J. Smith, 25, Hillsboro, domestic violence warrant (first-degree misdemeanor).

James M. Sever, 35, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, non-compliance suspension.

Ina L. Sever, 67, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, wrongful entrustment.

April 3

Randy A. Pollock, 27, at large, Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jewel L. Penwell, 36, at large, Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Trevor J.L. Campbell, 23, Chillicothe, non-compliance suspension.

Amanda R. Furguson, 27, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to appear, obstructing, Madison County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

April 2

Justin C. Alexander, 38, Chillicothe, speed 41/25.

Danielle N. Mannon, 36, 1196 Old US 35, license forfeiture suspension.

Rondie N. Tyree, 35, 234 W. Kennedy Ave., failure to control.