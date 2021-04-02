Virtual ‘Hike for Hospice’ runs until April 25

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is holding its second virtual Hike for Hospice. The event began April 1 and runs through April 25.

This year, walkers can participate three ways: registering to walk, purchasing a memory walk sign, or donating to Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Proceeds from the event will benefit patient and family services for the not-for-profit, community-based Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

“Our Hike for Hospice event has been a community favorite for more than 30 years,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “This is a wonderful event to honor and remember our loved ones.”

Sponsors of the Virtual Hike for Hospice include Adena Fayette Medical Center, St. Catherine’s Manor, Court House Manor, Parrett Insurance, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Vermeer Heartland, and Fayette Home Health Care Supply.

Registration

Walker registration is now open. The cost to participate as a walker is $14 for both adults and youth.

Walkers are encouraged to keep track of their miles throughout the month of April. They can email their final mileage to STruax@OhiosHospice.org by May 2 to qualify for an award. The award for this year’s event will be given to the individual who logged the most miles.

For those who register, Hike for Hospice T-shirts will only be available for pickup at Grace Community Church on Sunday, April 25, noon-4 pm. Grace Community Church is located at 525 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House, OH 43160. T-shirts will not be available in the office for pickup, but will be available at this time and location only.

To register online or purchase a memory walk sign, visit: www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike21

Memory Walk Signs

Memory walk signs are available for purchase for $6 each. When filling out the online form, provide a loved one’s information, and their name will be displayed on a sign in front of Grace Community Church on Sunday, April 25, noon-4 pm.

Participation in Hike for Hospice is not required to purchase a memory sign.

Donations

Donations made to Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County will benefit patient and family services. To make a donation, please visit: www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike21

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_SM_HOFC_20210304_VirtualHikeforHospice_BLOG_01PID03923.jpg