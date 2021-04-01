CenterPoint encourages digging safety

As part of its ongoing safety awareness practices for safe digging, CenterPoint Energy is partnering with the Common Ground Alliance to commemorate April as National Safe Digging Month and encourage customers to follow safe digging practices.

Safe digging practices are required by state laws and helps prevent damage to underground utilities like natural gas, electric and water. Striking a single line can result in injury, repair costs, fines and service interruptions. Anyone planning a project that requires digging, such as installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio, should contact 811.

“Last year, we saw more than 8,500 damages to underground lines in our eight-state territory,” said Ashley Babcock, director of Damage Prevention and Public Awareness for CenterPoint Energy. “By contacting 811 to have the underground utility lines in their area marked, homeowners and professionals are abiding by an important law put in place to help keep them and their communities safe.”

CenterPoint Energy has implemented additional measures to protect the safety and health of its customers, employees and contractors, as well as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Utility line locate companies are no exception and are properly equipped with personal protective equipment while performing work.

Please avoid approaching CenterPoint Energy crews or CenterPoint Energy contractors performing work, and continue to practice social distancing.

In the event a gas line is struck or ruptured outside of a home or business, customers are reminded of the following:

-Leave the area of the gas leak immediately, as well as areas where the odor of gas is noticeable.

-Do not attempt to re-start or move powered equipment.

-Call CenterPoint Energy to report the leak. The party responsible for the damage to the gas line should also call 911 and report the incident to police and/or fire officials and the state’s 811 center.

-Remain in a safe area until emergency personnel arrive and do not enter the home/business or neighboring premises.

Visit www.Call811.com for more information about 811 and the call-before-you-dig process. For more information on natural gas safety, visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_centerpoint-energy.jpg

Contact 811 to have underground utility lines marked