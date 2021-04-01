Bob Evans partners with Wright-Patterson for military meal kit event

DAYTON, Ohio – Bob Evans Farms partnered with the Wright-Patterson AFB USO Center to donate 250 grocery bags full of feel-good family favorites to military families.

The event was held drive-thru style at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base located in Dayton.

The event was part of the Bob Evans Farms 2021 “Our Farm Salutes” program, a program dedicated to supporting America’s service members, veterans and their families through volunteerism, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, awareness and donations.

In addition to the meal donation event, Bob Evans Farms has donated $100,000 to the USO to support their critical mobile and center operations, programs and entertainment, emergency response, transition services and more.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and active nutrition food categories. Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor in multiple categories including, eggs, refrigerated potato, pasta, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

Bob Evans Farms partnered with the Wright-Patterson AFB USO Center to donate 250 grocery bags to military families. The donation was held as a drive-up meal event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_USO-Event-4.jpg Bob Evans Farms partnered with the Wright-Patterson AFB USO Center to donate 250 grocery bags to military families. The donation was held as a drive-up meal event. Courtesy photo