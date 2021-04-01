Legion to host veterans breakfast

The American Legion Post 25 will soon be hosting a free veterans breakfast.

The breakfast is planned for Tuesday, April 20 and will be served from 8-10 a.m. Veterans and active-duty personnel can eat for free. Others can dine for $7, according to American Legion officials.

During the breakfast, a representative from the Veteran’s Service Office will be present to answer any questions about veterans’ rights and services that they can provide to veterans, according to officials.

Masks will be required (except for when eating), and social distancing is encouraged, according to Post Adjutant Mike Fenton.

When asked what ages were allowed to attend, Fenton explained via email, “any age is welcome if they want to be around a bunch of old men.”

“All money will go to support the legion and its mission to help veterans,” wrote Fenton.

For information or questions call 740-335-4990. The American Legion is located at 1240 US Route 22 N.W. in Washington Court House.

Legion officials remind veterans that the American Legion National Headquarters has announced a change in qualifying dates to become a member of The American Legion. Previously, the dates for membership were only during times of armed conflict. Congress has announced that the United States has basically been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. This means that any veteran with a clean DD-214 is eligible to join the American Legion. For more information call Mike Fenton at 740-335-4990 or send an email to alposttwentyfive@yahoo.com

