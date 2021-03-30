On Saturday, the VFW Riders Post 3762 donated $1,000 in total toward two local youths battling leukemia.

Washington High School freshman Tristen Mider was diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome Leukemia.

Miami Trace Elementary second grader Gary Lewis was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The money was split with $500 being donated to the Mider family and $500 being donated to the Lewis family.

The money was raised by a spaghetti dinner and a taco dinner the Riders held. VFW Riders President David Carson explained the spaghetti dinner was originally going to be held just for Gary Lewis.

Gary and Carson’s granddaughter are in the same second grade class at Miami Trace. Then they found out about Tristen’s battle.

“It’s not fair if we do it for one and not the other. So, we decided to do it for both,” said Carson.

When asked why the Riders decided to donate overall, Carson said, “it’s the right thing to do. It’s a community.”

The boys’ mothers, Lisa Mider and Stacey Lewis, accepted the checks on Friday. The checks were presented outside with few people around.

“They don’t want to pick up any (illnesses) and take it back to those kids,” said Carson.”That’s why we did it out in the open, in a parking lot, without a bunch of people around.”

According to Carson, in addition to the money donated by VFW Riders, Nick and Mandy Glass, owners of Manuela’s Pizzaria in downtown Washington Court House, held a weekend special where 1o% of sales were donated to the families. What the restaurant was unable to make through sales, the owners donated out-of-pocket allowing $150 to be donated to both families.

“We are thankful that people did come out and the community came together to support these two families, these two young men,” said Carson.

In other news, the VFW Riders Post 3762 fifth-annual “Never Say No to Veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway” is scheduled for Saturday, June 5.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via members and the Facebook event page, “VFWR 3762 5th Annual Never Say No To Veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway.”

Tickets are $35 and include the ride, food, entertainment and a chance to win the custom motorcycle. Second place will win $300, and third place will win $100. One ticket per person.

Non-ticket holders can take part in the ride, food and entertainment for $5, but will not be included in the giveaway.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

