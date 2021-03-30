Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MARCH 25

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: 6:57 p.m., Robinson Road – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found two vehicles involved with multiple persons injured. FD checked the scene for safety then assisted the squad with patient care and transport. FD remained on scene until the area could be cleared.

GAS CHECK: 9:33 a.m., 207 Wagner Way – Received request to check residence for a gas leak. FD found a minor leak at the furnace and found sewer gas at the kitchen sink. FD advised the apartment management of the situation.

MARCH 24

ALARM ACTIVATION: 6:57 p.m., 632 Perdue Plz. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a residential alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD made contact with the homeowner who stated heat/steam from the over set off the kitchen detector and there was no problem.