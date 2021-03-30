Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 29

Bradley A. Clark, 37, 316 Zimmerman Road, obstructing, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Michelle Bunyard, 38, at large in Washington C.H., Fayette County warrant (two counts), possession of drug abuse instruments, obstructing.

Katherine W. Fredrick, 33, 637 Yeoman St., disorderly conduct, theft, criminal trespass, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Randy M. Smith, 72, Greenfield, no trailer registration.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 51, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear (five counts), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Alice F. Ackley, 84, 708 High St., failure to control.

March 28

Brenda J. Brown, 39, 1030 Cedar St. Apt. 8, disorderly by intoxication.

Kristopher M. Reid, 26, 6833 Stafford Road, non-compliance suspension.

Samantha M. Stevens, 46, 240 Chestnut, license forfeiture suspension.

Mila J. Edwards, 40, 1123 Clemson Plaza, child endangerment.

March 27

Anthony Crawford, 42, 820 Highland Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Lori K. Mulligan, 40, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Robert J. Whitamore, 37, 244 Belle Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Alexander M. Damron, 22, Bloomingburg, speed, tinted taillights.

Dalton C.W. Knapp, 43, 648 Yeoman St., Highland County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

March 26

Anthony S. Crawford, 42, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Victoria M.L. Goodman, 21, 1003 Yeoman St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Jimmy A. Estle, 33, at large, criminal trespass, disorderly.

Remick D.L. Ramsey, 33, 3344 US 62 NE, bench warrant – failure to appear.