Two children injured in crash

Two young children were seriously injured Thursday evening in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Robinson and Old Chillicothe roads.

Just before 7 p.m., a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with two adults and three children inside was heading southbound on Old Chillicothe as it approached the intersection of Robinson Road in Union Township. The driver of the vehicle, Rezner Dale Ray Edwards, 25, of Washington C.H., reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and did not observe the 2014 Ford F-150 heading westbound on Robinson.

The Grand Prix then struck the the Ford F-150, driven by Matthew A. Hammaker, 49, of Washington C.H., causing damage to both vehicles, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Two occupants of the Grand Prix — 3-year-old, Aaliyah Edwards, and a 6-year-old, Rylin Edwards — were being treated at a Columbus-area hospital as of Friday, according to authorities. Another occupant of the Grand Prix — an 11-month-old child — was released from the hospital.

All three children were in child safety seats in the back seat during the time of the accident.

The driver, Edwards, and Allison Taylor, 23, of Washington C.H., were also taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained, according to reports.

Hammaker was taken by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Response Team, Fayette County EMS and the Washington Fire Department all responded to the scene.

