Wilmington Air Park to host large-scale vaccination site

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park is set to host the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site that will begin operations on Thursday, April 1 and will be by appointment only.

The mass vaccination site is in partnership with Clinton County Port Authority, Clinton County Commissioners, Clinton County Health District, Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Ohio Public Health Region, Kroger Health, the Ohio Department of Health and The Health Collaborative.

During its first week, this site will operate 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3.

The following week it will be operating 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April7 through Saturday, April 10.

The site will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine at no cost.

The air park will serve as one of 15 large-scale vaccination sites across Ohio. This large-scale clinic will run for about 60 days or until vaccine delivery for the region is complete.

“ATSG is proud to have worked with our local authorities, Kroger, the State of Ohio, and Governor Mike DeWine’s office to secure the location of the mass vaccination site at the Wilmington Air Park,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) in a news release. “Having this location in the Wilmington community provides convenient access to our employees, their families, and the surrounding rural area where traveling to an urban location may make it difficult for them to schedule and get the vaccine.”

Beginning Monday, March 29, all Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Kroger will administer approximately 3,000 vaccines at the site weekly.

To book an appointment, please visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility or call toll-free 866-211-5320.