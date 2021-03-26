Top Performers 4-H Club holds first meeting

On Monday Feb. 1, 2021 the Top Performers 4-H club held their first Zoom meeting of the new year.

The purpose of this meeting was to come together and plan for the upcoming 4-H window decorating contest that was to be held in town. The contest was open to all 4-H clubs in Fayette County. The purpose of the meeting was to brainstorm, form a committee, and decide when to decorate local windows.

Several members and advisors were in attendance. The meeting concluded with advisors taking suggestions from members on what items needed purchased for decorating.

The club adjourned with a plan to meet on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021 to decorate a window at Creative Financial Solutions as well as a bulletin board inside the Rusty Keg tavern.