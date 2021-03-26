Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 25

Linzi Noel, 32, 728 Eastern Ave., warrant – criminal damaging.

Summer L. Wolfe, 18, 113 S. Main St. Apt. 204, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Natasha Robinson, 32, 824 Washington Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Elmer J. Smith, 60, 925 John St., non-compliance, license forfeiture suspension.

Amber N. Docter, 27, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to appear.

March 24

Tammy L.D. Mills, 23, Mt. Sterling, disorderly, criminal trespass.

Dylan M. Ballein, 27, Wilmington, felonious assault.

Robert L. Mcclendon, 56, at large, disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Matheresa L. Showalter, 45, New Holland, bench warrant – failure to comply.