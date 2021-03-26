Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 25

Domestic Violence: At 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Natasha Robinson, of Washington Avenue, after responding to a disturbance. Officers spoke with a man who reported that he was struck with a hammer by Robinson. A vehicle was also damaged by Robinson in the incident.

Theft: At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Damaging: At 7:26 p.m., Mychelle Powers, of Peddicord Avenue, reported that an unknown person caused damage to her residence by throwing a potato at it.