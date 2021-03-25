Man charged in local shooting

A 27-year-old Wilmington man has been charged with a second-degree felony count of felonious assault in connection with the March 14 shooting of Jeremy Peters, of Washington C.H., who is still being treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Dylan M. Ballein was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the Washington Police Department and is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a bond of $250,000. Ballein was first taken into custody after the shooting on March 14 as an uncharged suspect, but was later released.

Around 11 a.m. March 14, authorities were contacted about a shooting that had just occurred at 614 N. North St. in Washington Court House. As the individual, later identified as Peters, approached the residence, shots were fired at him from inside the home, according to Washington Police Department Chief Brian Hottinger.

Peters, who was shot multiple times, departed the area on a bicycle after he was struck and soon after collapsed in the corner yard at the intersection of Grace Street and an alley that connects Grace to North North Street.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that Peters’ estranged girlfriend was at the North North Street residence when he was shot. The estranged girlfriend had filed a protection order against Peters prior to the shooting, according to authorities.

“I don’t want to get into the motive at this time because it’s still under investigation,” said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade. “At this time, (Ballein) has been charged with felonious assault. We intend to later present this to the grand jury. They may add charges, they may say that there’s no charge. It will be in the purview of the grand jury to determine whether there is probable cause going forward.”

When asked if he had considered an attempted murder charge, Weade said, “At this point, we felt we had enough probable cause for felonious assault to go ahead and charge. The attempted murder is still under investigation.”

Hottinger said Peters’ motivation for going to the home at the time is unclear because investigators have not been able to talk to Peters yet.

“I know he was still in the hospital as of Wednesday,” said Hottinger. “I’m not privy to his actual medical condition, but I wouldn’t say he is out of the woods yet from what I understand.”

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing at this time and anyone with any information into the shooting is asked to please contact Washington Police Department Det. Mike Warnecke at mwarnecke@cityofwch.com.

Reach Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Ballein in custody for felonious assault, victim still in hospital