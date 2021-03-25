Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 24

Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass: At 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Fayette County Memorial Hospital in reference to a female causing a disturbance and refusing to depart. Contact was made with Tammy Mills, of Mount Sterling. She was asked to depart several times and refused. Mills was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after causing another disturbance.

Telecommunications Harassment: At 4:31 p.m., officers responded to East Court Street in reference to a telecommunications harassment complaint. After speaking with the victim, officers learned that she was being harassed by a male, Jason Smith, of Leesburg, after he had been previously warned to cease communications. A report was completed and the victim was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Disorderly Conduct: At 6:12 p.m., Robert McClendon, of South Main Street, was arrested after officers located him punching a tree on Lewis Street. McClendon appeared to be under the influence of a drug, and the police department had received a prior call about him dancing in the roadway.