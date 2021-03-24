Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Bloomingburg

Jeanne Wilt, Bloomingburg, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Dog)

Jessica Payne, Jeffersonville, dog at large, fine $100, court costs $125, suspend $75 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Village of Jeffersonville

Robert O. Hawkins Jr., Jeffersonville, domestic violence, court costs $63, plaintiff moves to dismiss, case dismissed.

Donald G. Taylor, Wilmington, assault, now comes State/City, by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned at victim’s request. Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Donald G. Taylor, Wilmington, menacing, now comes State/City, by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned at victim’s request. Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Donald E. Russell, 432 Clyburn Avenue, Washington C.H., domestic violence, court costs $311, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice. Defendant to pay court costs.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Nicholas A. McFarland, 1038 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., baiting birds, court costs $185, now comes the State/City and moves this court for an order dismissing the above upon court costs being paid. Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned case is hereby dismissed without prejudice upon court costs being paid.

State of Ohio

Claudia Hall, Galloway, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer Fletcher, Marion, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

David M. Jackson, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Scarlett L. Hilton, Sabina, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Francesca Siegel, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Gigi M. Rice, Mansfield, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, upon motion of the State, charge amended from 83/70 speed to unsafe vehicle, defendant withdraws her plea of not guilty and enters a plea of guilty, whereupon the defendant is found guilty and assessed a fine of $150 and costs.

Lance A. Miller, Greenfield, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sounahila Kabore, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Corey M. Gardner, West Union, Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Danielle L. Dossett, Jackson, Michigan, possession of drug paraphernalia, based upon motion of plaintiff and for good cause shown, the matter is hereby dismissed. Further, any warrants associated with this matter are hereby recalled.

Danielle L. Dossett, Jackson, Michigan, OVI, based upon motion of the plaintiff and for good cause shown, the matter is hereby dismissed. Further, any warrants associated with this matter are hereby recalled.

Danielle L. Dossett, Jackson, Michigan, driving under suspension, based upon motion of the plaintiff and for good cause shown, the matter is hereby dismissed. Further, any warrants associated with this matter are hereby recalled.

Danielle L. Dossett, Jackson, Michigan, driving over marked lane, based upon motion of the plaintiff and for good cause shown, the matter is hereby dismissed. Further, any warrants associated with this matter are hereby recalled.