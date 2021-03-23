Vectren transitions to CenterPoint Energy

Evansville, Ind. – Vectren customers in Ohio and Indiana will begin to notice CenterPoint Energy’s name and logo on company assets such as buildings, trucks and employee uniforms over the next several weeks as the visual identity is introduced.

CenterPoint Energy acquired Vectren in 2019. Retiring the Vectren name and transitioning to CenterPoint Energy further unifies the company and its commitment to delivering energy to customers across its eight-state footprint. The transition to CenterPoint Energy’s name and logo will be gradual.

The company has begun updating signage at its properties, including corporate and field office buildings and electric and gas facilities throughout Ohio and Indiana. CenterPoint Energy employees working in the field may have a combination of Vectren and CenterPoint Energy logoed uniforms and trucks as the transition continues.

“While customers will now start to see the CenterPoint Energy identity in Indiana and Ohio, the same employees will continue to represent the company locally – living, working and volunteering in the communities where we’ve been for many years,” said Richard Leger, vice president of natural gas distribution for Indiana and Ohio. “Customers will receive the same level of commitment they’ve come to expect from our employees who remain dedicated to delivering and maintaining service safely and reliably.”

Completion of the name transition is planned for late April with the application of CenterPoint Energy’s name and logo on customer-facing assets such as the bill, website and automated phone system.

Customers should still visit www.vectren.com to access account information online or call 1-800-227-1376 to report emergencies or reach company representatives. Additional information on updates to customer systems will be communicated closer to the completion of the transition.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_centerpoint-energy.jpg