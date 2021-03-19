MTHS to present ‘Freaky Friday: The Musical’

The Miami Trace High School cast and crew invite the public to join in for “Freaky Friday: The Musical” next month with tickets available online.

The musical will be presented Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center at the high school.

Tickets are $10 and will only be available online at https://www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/HometownTicketing.aspx sold in groups of two, three or four only. There are no single tickets available in person. Seats are available for reservation to ensure a reduced capacity for social distancing and COVID-19 safety. Masks are required.

“This hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt show features an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically switch bodies and only have one day to correct the mix up before the mother’s scheduled wedding,” director Cameron Baker said via email. “The switch leads to each character beginning to understand each other.”

In addition to the in-person seating, $10 streamed content tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48409 to watch the show at home. According to Baker, streamed performances will only be available to view on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Patrons can not pause or rewind and can only watch the musical at this specific time/day. When the stream ends, so does the access to the performance.

The students starring in the “Freaky Friday” musical include Hannah Campbell as Katherine, the mother; Kaley Moser as Ellie, the daughter; Noah Perry as Adam, the young love interest, and Blake Steele as Mike, the older love interest.

“This musical is even better than the movies on which the story is based,” Baker said. “I think the students really need to look at a show and say, ‘That’s me up there! I’m about to go through that,’ and to really see themselves in characters is so important. Just to be able to have a group of high school kids play high school kids is fun and challenging. It’s a good show and it has a good message. The concept of walking in someone else’s shoes is an age-old concept. The production is so much fun for everyone, but in addition to the fun, it also will help people leave the show feeling better than they came. While it is light and joyful, it has so many solid things to say in an upbeat and hopeful way.”

Lastly, Baker explained that the community can also support the cast and crew by purchasing Freaky Friday apparel at the online shop: qualiteedesign.com/Miami_Trace_performing_arts/shop/home.

