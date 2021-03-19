On Tuesday, many “Feed Fayette” volunteers worked throughout the day to hand out and personally deliver food boxes to seniors, the homebound, and veterans.

“Feed Fayette” is provided by a relief program entitled “Farmers To Families.” The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using authority provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, USDA partnered with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces were significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase and distribute agricultural products to Americans in need.

South Side Church of Christ is able to utilize the Farmers to Families program to provide over 3,000 boxes weekly.

“We were blessed to hand out an entire semi truck of food boxes to our community,” explained South Side Pastor Barry Pettit. “We have been blessed to be a blessing! As always we want to thank all volunteers, and we look forward to partnering more with the community in this great outreach.”

Current partners of the program include Second Chance, Jeffersonville Methodist Church, Community Action Commission, Head Start, Life Pregnancy Center, Fayette County Jail, Miami Trace and Washington Court House Schools, Peace House, Rose Avenue Community Center, Phoenix Integrated Health, Street Ministry Food Bank, Heritage Food Pantry, Sabina Food Bank, Fayette County Food Bank, Mt. Sterling Community Center, American Legion, VFW, Fayette Recovery, Fayette Landing, The Gary Lewis Benefit, and many local businesses.

Those who need assistance with food or can deliver food boxes to someone who does, stop by South Side on Tuesday at noon—921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. Just drive up or get in line, tell volunteers how many boxes are needed, and the boxes will be loaded into the vehicle.

‘Feed Fayette’ has another successful week