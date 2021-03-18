S.A.T.H to host 29th-annual golf classic

S.A.T.H., Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped, will be hosting the 29th-annual Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, April 26 at Snow Hill Country Club in Wilmington.

John and Andrea Holt of the Hillsboro Ponderosa Steakhouse are proud to be sponsoring this event again this year.

The tournament will consist of 25 foursomes and one celebrity on each team. The cost will be $200 per player or $800 per team. Individual and team sponsors are welcome.

Each team will draw for their “Celebrity Player” at 9 a.m. the morning of the tournament. Hole sponsors are $100 each and the sponsor is given the sign autographed by each celebrity after the event.

Prizes will be given for the top three place teams. Lunch will be served and Pepsi will be providing the drinks for the day. The “Sports Memorabilia Auction” will take place in the afternoon after the tournament. The public is welcome.

The shotgun start for the tournament is set for 10 am. Interested parties may contact Linda Allen at: (937) 366-6657 or (937) 364-6144 after 5 p.m.