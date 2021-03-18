Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 17

Brandon J. Wright, 28, 517 Kathryn St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jennifer S. Blanton, 36, 827 Pin Oak Place, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Joshua L. Thompson, 28, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear (three counts).

Jennifer J. Lee, 73, 729 Broadway St., failure to control.

March 16

Troy L. Perkins, 41, 806 Washington Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts), obstructing.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 29, 402 Clyburn Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Troy A. Bryan, 36, 893 Pin Oak Place, endangering children.

Cherish L. Ratliff, 37, 1019 S. Hinde St., bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Betty J. Pendergraft, 79, 508 Gregg St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Corey S. Keller, 28, 824 E. Market St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant (three counts).