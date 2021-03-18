Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 17

Drugs: Officers located suspected narcotics after taking a wanted female into custody for an outstanding bench warrant. A report for possession of drugs was taken.

Stolen Car: Lang Mcknight advised that he was contacted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and informed that his vehicle had been located in Highland County, abandoned after an apparent crash. Mcknight advised that he had not given anyone permission to have the vehicle. A report of theft was taken.