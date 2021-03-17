Police: Officers shoot man armed with rifle

SHELBY, Ohio (AP) — Police responding to a request for a welfare check shot a man early Wednesday after they said he opened fire on them, authorities said.

Officers were called to the scene in Richland County late Tuesday night and found the man standing near a vehicle and holding a rifle, police said. The officers backed away and tried talking to the man when he pointed the weapon at them, police said.

After about an hour, police said the man shot at officers and they returned fire.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency responders and he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

The officers were not injured.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident by Shelby police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.