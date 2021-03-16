Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 15

Desirae Morgan, 35, 914 E. Market St., Adams County bench warrant.

Ryan S. Byrd, 25, at large in Washington C.H., railroad trespass, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Desiree N. Childs, 21, 301 Main St., non-compliance suspension.

Tyler J. Everhart, 25, Hillsboro, Highland County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

March 14

Female, 16, Greenfield, no operator’s license, curfew violation.

Seth A. Wical, 25, 1117 S. Elm St., domestic violence, disorderly conduct.

March 13

Jacob M. Davis, 23, Ashville, Ohio, theft.

Amber Ward, 19, Hillsboro, Highland County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant.

Michael D. Wheeler, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

March 12

Male, 13, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Thomas N. Christman II, 33, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 224, breaking & entering (fifth-degree felony), theft (fifth-degree felony), theft (fourth-degree felony), possession of criminal tools (fifth-degree felony), safe cracking (four counts) (fourth-degree felony), child endangerment (four counts).

Remick D. Ramsey, 33, 3344 US 62 NE, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jason A. Certain, 39, Greenfield, no helmet with motorcycle permit.

Patrick W. Ramey Jr., 30, Mt. Sterling, cracking exhaust.

Carla Woodrow, 63, 2324 Snowhill Road, speed.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., failure to yield during left turn.

Troy Richards, 41, Milledgeville, Greenfield Police Department warrant.

March 11

Wyonna N. Lacey, 25, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 224, child endangerment (four counts).