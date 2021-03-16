Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 15

Disturbance: At 7:07 p.m., officers responded to 613 Village Court, Apt. C in reference to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance and trying to fight subjects at the apartment. When officers arrived, the male departed and was later located on the railroad tracks near the old reservoir. Ryan Byrd was subsequently arrested for railroad trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Assault: At 6:38 p.m., officers responded to 814 S. North St. on an assault complaint. Officers arrived and interviewed Robert Moore and Ronald Leach Jr. Both subjects appeared to be intoxicated and had conflicting statements to what transpired. Moore alleged that Leach had assaulted him. A report was taken and Moore was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

March 14

Domestic Violence/Disorderly Conduct: At 9:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Elm Street at Olive Street and located Seth Wical very intoxicated. During the investigation, officers were informed that Wical had assaulted his live-in girlfriend. Wical was arrested for disorderly conduct and domestic violence.

Theft: At 8:33 p.m., Thomas Weaver reported that a purchase had been made online. The package was delivered, however not at Weaver’s residence. The residents where the package was delivered stated they knew nothing about the package being delivered. A report was taken for theft.