HEAP Winter Crisis Program ends March 31

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Community Action Commission of Fayette County is reminding Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. And Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, or have been disconnected from their utility service, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which started on Nov. 1, 2020.

Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:

· Most recent utility bills

· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

· Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

· Social Security Cards or Birth Certificates for all household members

· Proof of disability (if applicable)

Applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31, 2021.

The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2021.

For more information call Community Action Commission of Fayette County at 740-335-7282 or email jhavens@cacfayettecounty.org