Good Hope Lions to host drive-thru sausage sale

The Good Hope Lions Club will be hosting its first drive-thru sausage-sale fundraiser this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to vice president Jarrod Posey, the fundraiser will assist in raising funds for the club’s various activities done for the community.

The sausage will be sold in two-pound packs of either tubes or patties that have never been frozen. The fresh two-pound packs are $8 each—cash or check. The sale will take place in the parking lot across from the Good Hope Town Hall.

Posey explained there are 250 pounds total of tubes and 250 pounds total of patties they will have for sale.

Those who decide to purchase the sausage can buy as many packs as desired. Simply drive through the parking lot across from the town hall, tell how many packs are desired, and pay. The ordered sausage will then be placed in the vehicle and can be driven away.

Throughout the pandemic, the club has cancelled certain fundraisers, such as pancake and sausage dinners and the candy store typically held over the winter holiday season.

“It’s a fundraiser for—we donate a lot of money to scholarships, local organizations, food pantries and stuff like that,” said Posey. “Any type of donation is always useful. It did hurt us financially where we didn’t have the candy store last fall as we weren’t able to (donate) that money away. This is just a little way for us to be able to give back to the community.”

The Good Hope Lions Club is just one of 48,000 clubs that are part of the Lions Clubs International, according to www.lionsclubs.org/. Currently, the international organization serves 200 countries and geographic areas with 1.4 million members.

The mission of the organization is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.

The website explains, “Lions serve the world one project at a time. It all begins in our local communities with kind-hearted individuals joining together to take action.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_lionsClub-1.jpg