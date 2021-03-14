BREAKING: Man shot multiple times, unnamed suspect in custody

A male who was reportedly shot multiple times Sunday morning as he approached a North North Street residence is being treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Around 11 a.m., authorities were contacted about a shooting that had just occurred at 614 N. North St. in the City of Washington Court House. According to Washington Police Department Chief Brian Hottinger, as the individual approached the residence, shots were fired at him from inside the home.

Police currently have an uncharged suspect in custody. No names are being released at this time.

“There were multiple shots discharged, the wounded individual was struck and then departed the area on a bicycle,” said Hottinger. “He made it about a half block or a block and collapsed in a yard.”

The man reportedly collapsed in the corner of a yard at the intersection of Grace Street and an alley that connects Grace to North North Street.

“Neighbors came out and rendered first aid, I believe,” said Hottinger. “We were called out to the scene and BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) was contacted. We discussed the case with them and let them know what we have. Our detectives are still on the scene investigating.”

The individual who was shot was transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital before he was flown to Columbus. Hottinger said the latest information he received was that the person who was shot was about to go into surgery.

“From the information I received, the person who was wounded never made it inside the residence,” Hottinger said. “We have a couple different theories at this point in time as to why he was here, but I’m not at liberty right now to expand on any of those. This wasn’t arbitrary, there was a reason this individual was here.”

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at 614 N. North St. in Washington Court House. The man who was injured is being treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The man who was shot multiple times reportedly departed the area on a bicycle and collapsed about a block later in the yard of a residence at the Grace Street intersection.