Miami Trace honors Helt for service

The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education recently honored long-time fire inspector Ed Helt, who is retiring from the position he held since the 1990s.

“Ed does our annual fire inspections and he has always been available if I have questions or if I need him to come and take a look at something,” Miami Trace Business Manager Bill Franke said during the Board of Education meeting on Monday. “Ed has always been wonderful. At the conclusion of each inspection, he would provide a report of findings and ways to address any deficiencies. We are certainly going to miss him. What I have always appreciated about Ed is although he worked hard to follow the rules and protocols he was always very reasonable and willing to work with us and we do appreciate that. He will be missed, but we wish him all of the best.”

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser also thanked Helt for his work in the district and appreciated his upbeat attitude and effort to protect the students.

“Mr. Ed Helt has spent many years conducting fire safety inspections for Miami Trace facilities,” Pittser said. “Every time he stepped foot on our campus, he had a smile on his face and took time to speak with both staff and students. We are extremely grateful for his dedication in helping us keep everyone in safe learning environments, and we wish him well in this next stage.”

During the meeting, Helt took time to reflect on his service to the district and noted how his position changed as the schools were brought to one centralized campus.

“When I first became the fire safety inspector-slash-consultant to Miami Trace schools back in the early 90s, there were 10 schools, they were all over and out of the county — counting New Holland — and that was a challenging situation to get around to all of those and some even needed me more than once a year,” Helt said with a laugh. “As time went on of course those schools were closed and consolidation took place. It is kind of ironic because I was making three times the money now that they are all right here. I will absolutely put my trust in the fact that was Mr. (Bill) Franke’s doing. It has been rewarding to me to see the progress and the dedication of the people that are in charge of these buildings and the students that inhabit them. I am just glad to be a small part of this for all of these years.”

Following the brief comment from Helt, the board gathered for a photo and to thank him for his dedication to the district in this position.

The Miami Trace Board of Education honored long-time fire inspector Ed Helt for his service to the district over the past two decades during its meeting on Monday evening. Pictured (L to R): board member Mike Henry, Business Manager Bill Franke, board vice president Rob Dawson, Ed Helt, board president David Miller, board member Bruce Kirkpatrick and board member Charlie Andrews. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_IMG_20210308_173516847.jpg The Miami Trace Board of Education honored long-time fire inspector Ed Helt for his service to the district over the past two decades during its meeting on Monday evening. Pictured (L to R): board member Mike Henry, Business Manager Bill Franke, board vice president Rob Dawson, Ed Helt, board president David Miller, board member Bruce Kirkpatrick and board member Charlie Andrews. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo