FCSO investigates thefts at county fairgrounds

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating numerous thefts that occurred recently at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Members of the Fayette County Agricultural Society reported that multiple camping trailers and motor homes that were stored on-site at the fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House, were broken into and several items were reported missing.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation and following leads as to the disposition of the stolen property, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The Fayette County Agricultural Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in these crimes.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-335-6170 or visit the Fayette County Sheriff OH mobile app and clicking on “Submit a Tip.” For those submitting a tip, you must identify yourself to be eligible for any reward.

