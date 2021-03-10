Museum to open for 2021 season

The Fayette County Museum, also known as The Morris Sharp House, will soon be re-opening its doors to the public after staying closed last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening weekend is planned for April 3 and 4. On Saturdays, tours will be by appointment-only between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Sundays, walk-in tours will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Fayette County Museum is located at 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House. The Fayette County Historical Society took advantage of the museum being closed during the pandemic to have remodeling and painting done to the structure.

According to Beth McCane, a member of the board of trustees, various precautions will be in place to assist with keeping visitors and historical society members (who conduct the tours) healthy.

Only a single family unit will be permitted inside the museum at any given time. Face coverings, such as a mask, will be mandatory and can be provided if needed, according to McCane.

Visitors will be required to sanitize their hands on entry to the museum. Visitors must also sanitize their hands when leaving the upstairs to go back downstairs.

Each visitor will be required to sign a guest book and to provide their phone number and address. Each visitor will also be required to respond to a brief COVID-19 questionnaire.

Each tour will be 45 minutes. Between each tour, a 15-minute break will be observed to sanitize the space for the next tour. With the current planned schedule, approximately three tours can occur per day.

Admission to the museum is free, although donations are always welcome.

Appointments for tours can be made via Facebook messaging or by calling the museum at 740-335-2953 and leaving a message. A message or phone call will be returned to confirm a scheduled appointment.

In other news from the Fayette County Ohio Historical Society, the members held their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 4. The meeting was held at the Fayette County Center for Economic Development.

While the normal agenda was followed, board members allowed a brief period to discuss fireside chats, according to McCane. Fireside chats began in February as a celebration of Black History Month and were shared via social media.

It was decided to continue with these chats in March with a focus on Women’s History Month. It was mutually agreed upon that the fireside chats were very successful and the community was very receptive to them, explained McCane.

Anyone who missed these chats but would like to have the opportunity to see them can visit the historical society Facebook page, “Fayette County Ohio Historical Society.” Like or follow the page to see future updates.

“We look forward to seeing you very soon,” wrote McCane.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_museum.jpg

Opening weekend tours are planned for April 3, 4