Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MARCH 7

ALARM ACTIVATION: 7:56 a.m., 99 Summit Lane, Washington Park Apartments – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation apartment 112. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and did not note an audible alarm. FD found the system silenced/disarmed at the time of entry. FD had no contact with the occupant and made entry into the apartment. FD investigation did not find any smoke or fire within the unit, but did note the overwhelming presence of cigarette smoke inside the unit during its’ investigation. FD spoke with the resident contact whom reset the system prior to FD leaving.

MARCH 6

APARTMENT FIRE: 3:05 p.m., 820 Highland Avenue, Camellia Court Apartments – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an apartment fire at 2C. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was informed by officers from the Washington Police Department no one reports making the call. FD went door to door to confirm there was no fire or problem in the units of building two. FD located the juvenile complainant at apartment 1H. FD confirmed there was no actual fire and referred the incident to the proper authorities.

VEHICLE FIRE: 8:36 p.m., 70 Washington Sq. – Received call from driver reporting there was a fire in the engine compartment and it had been extinguished, requested FD to check it. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was shown by the driver/owner of the vehicle where the fire was extinguished. FD investigation determined the fire was out at the time of investigation. FD was not able to determine the cause and from the eye-witness report, placed the area origin behind the motor near the fire wall.

MARCH 5

ELECTRICAL ISSUE: 12:07 a.m., 525 Albin Ave. – Received report of an electrical issue in the residence. On arrival FD found the residence without power. FD found a breaker had tripped causing the power outage. Occupant was advised to have the circuit serviced by an electrician.

MARCH 4

CARBON-MONOXIDE DETECTOR: 12:14 a.m., 429 Fourth St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an activated carbon-monoxide detector, requesting a check. FD did not find any carbon-monoxide at the time of the check. FD noted a chirp during the check and advised the occupants to change the battery in the unit.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 7:24 a.m., 99 Summit Lane – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation, apartment 110. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was met at the front door and escorted to the apartment in question. FD noted there was no alarm and the alarm displays in the hallways were disarmed. FD was informed that it was reset prior to FD arrival. FD checked the apartment and did not find any problems. FD did note the breaker controlling the smoke detector had been shut-off. FD referred the incident to the local fire inspector/fire chief for possible fire code violations.

MARCH 3

ALARM ACTIVATION: 9:20 a.m., 317 S. Fayette St. – FD received a call for an alarm activation. FD was cancelled en route.

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 10:55 a.m., N. Fayette St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD did not find any smoke or fire and only noted one vehicle upright and on all four wheels in the intersection at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and was advised by officers from the Washington Police Department that the second vehicle drove away. FD checked the vehicle for safety and turned over control of the scene to police department.

LANDING ZONE: 11:20 a.m., 1689 Old Palmer Rd. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting the set-up of a landing zone.

DRYER FIRE: 2:38 p.m., 334 Fifth St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a dryer fire. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed all occupants were out and accounted for. FD found a minimal amount of smoke at the time of entry and no visible fire involving either the washer or dryer. FD was informed by the occupant that the washer was running, made a funny sound and smoke started coming out of it. FD unplugged the unit and confirmed the occupant had shut-off the breaker to the washer in the panel box. FD checked the electrical outlet and for any fire extension with the aid of thermal-imaging nothing was detected at the time.

MARCH 2

MUTUAL AIDE: 5:37 a.m., McLean Street – Medical assist.