County Land Bank accepts several property bids

At a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, sealed bids were accepted for several properties.

Those bids were:

-824 John St. – Successful bidder was Christopher Williams for $5,149.

-229 Green St. – Successful bidder was Brenda S. Hughes for $10,000.

-1031 Lakeview Ave. – Successful bidder was James Downing, dba Habitat for Humanity of Fayette County Inc., for $7,000.

-104 E. Paint St.- Successful bidder was Jaret Bishop, dba JLB1 Properties, for $3,650.

The following board members were present during the land bank meeting: Commissioner Tony Anderson, Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen, Commissioner Dan Dean, County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger, County Treasurer Susan Dunn, Branen Weade and Buck Minyo. Also in attendance were Bambi Baughn and Steve Creed, and Chris Williams via GoToMeeting.

There will be a filing with the Board of Revisions foreclosure for 11880 St. Route 38 N.E.

Title work will be proceeded with for the following properties: 433 E. Court St., 833 Millwood Ave., 738 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint Street, 543 Albin Ave., 520 Carolyn Road, 414 Earl Ave., 734 S. Fayette St., 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., and 419 Western Ave.

Title work will also be done for the following properties: 304 S. North St., 503 S. North St., 310 Cherry St., 1227 Willard St., 1226 E. Paint St., 710 Clinton Ave., 903 S. North St., and 803 N. North St.

Dunn presented a balance of $147,589.40.

The next Land Bank meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m., second floor conference room, Fayette County Administration Building. The meeting can also be attended via GoToMeeting.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, Myron Priest was reappointed as a trustee of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, extending his appointment to May 2, 2021.

Beth Potts was appointed as a county prevention specialist to the Central Ohio Regional Prevention Council for a two-year term effective March 1, 2021.

Steve Luebbe, Fayette County engineer, was authorized to enter into a contract with Burgess & Niple, Inc. The purpose of the contract is to provide engineering design work associated with the rehabilitation of the Prairie Road, Snow Hill Road and Zimmerman Road bridges scheduled for this summer. The cost is estimated at $18,500.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

