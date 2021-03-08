Semi fails tight turn

On Saturday evening, a semi-truck driver turned at an intersection not wide enough for semi-trucks and caused damage to city property.

The semi driver, identified as Joseph Mallory from Virginia, attempted to turn westbound onto East Court Street from North North Street in Washington Court House, according to an accident report.

During the incident, the trailer of the truck went off the roadway, over a fixed yellow pole and into a traffic light. As the driver attempted to free the trailer, traffic continued to flow around the semi without stopping.

Once the semi-trailer was back on the road, the driver pulled up and stopped along East Court Street with hazard lights on. He later pulled onto a less busy side street as the semi had received disabling damage and needed roadside service.

Although a dent and paint transfer can be seen on both the fixed pole and traffic light, both are still standing. The traffic light appears to be working with no issue.

There are warning signs up for semi-drivers not to make a turn from North North Street to East Court Street.

According to Washington Court House Service Director Ron Sockman, in these type of accidents, the driver’s insurance will cover damage done to city property. The service department and the city building will work together to get the property repaired.

The unit, according to the report, is owned by Abilene Motor Express out of Virginia.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo