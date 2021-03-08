Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 7

Jonathan J. Raby, 26, New Carlisle, speed.

Joshua W. Potts, 32, 641 Peddicord Ave., stop sign violation.

Chance L. Miteff, 34, 644 Warren Ave., non-compliance suspension.

John M. Boyer, 54, 4 Willis Court, speed.

Chance L. Miteff, 34, 644 Warren Ave., bench warrant – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear (three counts).

Paul A. Desanto Jr., 20, 1106 Campbell St., speed.

Michael S. Penwell, 46, 1809 Columbus Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

March 6

Jennifer A. Brown, 34, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Amanda J. Conley, 29, 701 Riverbirch Road, stop sign violation.

Joseph Mallory II, 26, Beaverdam, Va., traffic control device violation.

Matthew L. Caldwell, 38, 423 E. Paint St., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

March 5

Sharrod D. Taylor, 48, Columbus, weapons under disability (third-degree felony), improperly handling firearm (fifth-degree felony), attempted theft (fifth-degree felony), possession of drug abuse instruments, fictitious plates, failure to comply, administrative license suspension.

Gage B.L. Worthington, 20, at large, Clinton County warrant.

Joshua T. Jones, 29, 311 Fifth St., left of center, leaving the scene.

Mark A. Howland, 53, 626 Peabody Ave., child support suspension.