Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 7

Disorderly Conduct: At 3:55 a.m., Matthew L. Caldwell, of East Paint Street, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication after he was located outside of his residence intoxicated.

Theft: At 7:11 p.m., Jayie Viassy, of New Holland, reported that he believed he left his phone on the counter while at Advance Auto. When he returned, his phone had been stolen.

March 2

Drugs/Receiving Stolen Property: Officers responded to the 600 block of Gibbs Avenue after receiving a complaint of a male passed out inside of a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with James Blackburn. During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle he was in was reported stolen. Blackburn was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments. Blackburn was transported to the ER for a possible overdose, and a report was taken.

Theft: Walmart Asset Protection advised that an unknown subject departed the store with merchandise without paying. A report was taken for theft.

Drugs: Officers responded to 631 E. Market St. after receiving a complaint of several subjects on the property possibly using illegal drugs. Officers located Mark Rittenhouse inside a shed along with other subjects. Rittenhouse was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was subsequently charged. Desiree Childs was also located in the shed, hiding from officers. Childs was charged with obstructing official business.

March 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 11:16 p.m. after responding to a male possibly slumped over in a vehicle, officers made contact with Keith Lyons, of Greenfield. A syringe and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle, and Lyons was charged accordingly.