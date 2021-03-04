Menards center now in operation

The new Jeffersonville Menards Manufacturing and Distribution Center has been operational in Fayette County since December and, according to company officials, has stayed on schedule even with the pandemic.

The center, located on State Route 41 between Parrott Station Road and Creamer Road in Jefferson Township, has a concrete plant, truss plant and wood treatment plant. According to officials, the center will be distributing various products to Menards stores located in portions of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

As previously reported, in December of 2018, the Fayette County Rural Zoning Commission approved the proposed site for the Menards project (150 acres of land) to be rezoned from agricultural to industrial use. At that time, officials explained conversations with Menards had been ongoing for approximately four months.

The final zoning approval for the project was then given by the Fayette County Commissioners on Feb. 25 of 2019. Although members of the community had shared resistance to the project, there were no community members present at this final meeting to show opposition.

In April of 2019, following the approval of the Jefferson Township Trustees, the Fayette County Commissioners gave Menard Inc. approval for a tax incentive agreement for the project. It was a 60 percent Enterprise Zone Tax Abatement on Real Property taxes for 10 years.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are pleased that the project remained on schedule throughout the construction phase,” explained Menard Inc. spokesperson Jeff Abbott via email. “COVID hasn’t significantly impacted our production schedule, but we have certain protocols in place for our team members such as wearing masks, extra cleaning and social distancing.”

To follow employment opportunities, go to www.recruit.hirebridge.com/v3/jobs/list.aspx?cid=5535.

“We’re excited that we were able to hire so many people from the surrounding communities and look forward to being a part of this area for many years to come,” wrote Abbott.

Menards is a family-owned company with over 300 home improvement stores spread throughout 14 states: Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The Jeffersonville Menards Manufacturing and Distribution Center, located on State Route 41 between Parrott Station Road and Creamer Road in Jefferson Township, is now in operation.

