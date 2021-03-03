Library set to hold Family Fun Scavenger Hunt

Carnegie Public Library is celebrating its reopening with a Family Fun Scavenger Hunt in downtown Washington Court House.

Carnegie Public Library Head of Children’s Services Anne Quinn explained via email, “we wanted to celebrate the reopening of the library, but we still needed to be mindful of social distancing! We thought a scavenger hunt would be super fun and families can participate when it’s convenient for them.”

To get an entry form for the scavenger hunt, stop by the library, located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House, or any of the participating businesses in downtown Washington Court House.

Participating businesses include Court House Fitness (215 E Court St.), Boutique on Main (145 N. Main St.), Harry & Annie’s (212 E. Court St.), Game On Arcade (202 E. Court St.), Platform Coffee House (138 S. Fayette St.), Three Birds Boutique (250 E. Court St.), Back-En-Thyme (101 E. Court St.), The Noble Pig (131 E. Court St.), Sweetwater Bay Boutique (131 E. Court St.), and 4 T’s Boutique (231 E. Court St.).

“It would have been nice to include all the stores, but we limited it to 10 businesses to keep it simple. Hopefully, the library will feature more upcoming downtown activities, and we can include the other businesses,” wrote Quinn.

To complete the form, participants will need to find an oversized library card by visiting at least five of the participating businesses.

“There is plenty of time to explore our wonderful downtown,” wrote Quinn. “We encourage everyone to visit all the stores, there is so much to see and do!”

On the back of each oversized library card will be a “Carnegie Clue” that should be used to complete the form.

Completed forms should be returned to the library by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

Library staff will then draw two winners from a leprechaun’s hat on Wednesday, March 17. Winners will receive a family fun prize package.

“The library staff is super excited about opening, and we’ve enjoyed welcoming all our patrons back! The library enjoys being a part of our historic downtown, and we love to promote downtown to both residents and out-of-town visitors who visit our genealogy department,” wrote Quinn. “Two lucky families will win fun and fabulous prizes! Please come to the library to receive your entry form for the ‘big hunt!’”

Which family will be the lucky winner? Follow Carnegie Public Library on social media @cplwcho or the Record-Herald to find out!

Information in this article came from Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols and Carnegie Public Library Head of Children’s Services Anne Quinn.

Carnegie Public Library will be hosting a scavenger hunt that will end March 16. On March 17, staff will choose two winners from the leprechaun hat, comprised of those who turned in completed forms. Pictured showing the oversized library card that can be found in participating businesses are Anne Quinn (left) and Jodi Noel (right). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_thumbnail_20210303_104035.jpg Carnegie Public Library will be hosting a scavenger hunt that will end March 16. On March 17, staff will choose two winners from the leprechaun hat, comprised of those who turned in completed forms. Pictured showing the oversized library card that can be found in participating businesses are Anne Quinn (left) and Jodi Noel (right). Courtesy photo