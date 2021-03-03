YMCA programs springing into gear

The Fayette County Family YMCA is taking registration for several spring programs while parents and adults look to get back into physical activity while enjoying the warmer weather.

Registration for Youth Spring Soccer for boys and girls grades K-6 is taking place through March 14. All games will be played on Saturday and teams will practice once during the week. The season will run March 27-May 15. The YMCA relies on volunteer coaches for this league. Indicate interest in coaching when registering or contact Kenny Upthegrove IV, YMCA Sports Coordinator, at 740-335-0477.

Registration for Rookies Soccer for boys and girls ages 3-5 will be March 16-April 19 and will take place on Monday evenings April 26-May 24. Rookies Soccer introduces the basic skills of soccer in a fun, non-competitive environment.

The YMCA will also be bringing back the Karate program with instructor Sherrie Sollars in April. Kinder Karate for ages 6-8 will take place on Mondays from 6-6:30 p.m. and Karate for youth ages 8 and over as well as adults will be on Mondays from 6:45-8:30 p.m. Registration is on a monthly and is free to YMCA members who have a family or single parent family membership. Others may pay on a monthly basis.

YMCAs are the largest provider of swim lessons in the US and the Fayette County Family YMCA is accepting registration for swim lessons taking place March 18-May 15. Lessons are available on Thursdays and Saturdays for youth of all swimming abilities. Parent-Child lessons are available for kids ages 6 months – 3-and-a-half-years-old. For more information or to register for swim lessons stop by the Y or go to faycoymca.org/swim-lessons.

All outdoor YMCA youth sports take place on 18 acres of athletic field space made possible by donations, materials, and labor contributed by generous community members. With drain tile throughout, the fields are well utilized by YMCA camps and sports and other youth sports organizations.

For more information and online registration go to faycoymca.org. Reach the YMCA at 740-335-0477.

The Fayette County Family YMCA field. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_field-picture.jpg The Fayette County Family YMCA field. Courtesy photo