The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded March 1

Thomas Johnson to Emily Tarter, 914 E. Temple St., consideration $143,500.

Lenora and Raymond Butcher, Gordon and Ruth Garringer, Deborah and James Wolfe to Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority, 60 Hickory Lane, Union Township, consideration $140,000.

Kelsea Porter to Gentry Hendricks, lot 25 in Belle Aire Subdivision, consideration $119,500.

Betty Reed to Denver and Michelle Smith, 178 Hawthorne Drive S.E., Union Township, consideration $209,900.

Jerry and Stephanie Tracy to David Gates, 316 Wilson St., consideration $10,000.

Recorded Feb. 26

Debra and Dwight Gardner to Michael and Ruby Rayburn, 4008 Washington Waterloo Road, Union Township, consideration $35,000.

Recorded Feb. 24

Maria Miraglia to Gavyn Hinkley, 8136 Stafford Road, Green Township, consideration $85,000.

Michael and Tamara Lower to Erin Butts, 42 Railroad St., Jeffersonville, consideration $87,500.

Recorded Feb. 22

Nancy Jordan to Michael Smith, 549 W. Elm St., consideration $75,000.

John and Judith Cook to Nosbor Investments LLC, 620 E. Elm St., consideration $20,000.

Recorded Feb. 19

Branen L Weade Properties LLC to Lila Kincaid, 905 Lakeview Ave., consideration $118,500.

Carol and Jeffrey Jackson to Amber and Marc Delaney, 6380 Madison Township (0.64 acre to become part of and contingent to Delaneys’ existing 2.445 acres home site), consideration $13,900.

Recorded Feb. 17

Dale and Victoria Lynch to Julie Bower, 1262 Paddock Loop (Building 3 Villas at Trotters Pointe Condominium), consideration $90,000.

Recorded Feb. 12

Ronald Thompson to Michael Stritenberger, 1205 Bramble Ave., consideration $189,900.

Margaret Copley to Alexander Damron, 97 West St., Bloomingburg, consideration $169,900.

Kac Management LLC to Amanda and Branson Moody, 113 E. Court St., consideration $11,500.

Andrew Conti (IRA Grantors) and Equity Trust Company (Custodian FBO) to Amanda and Branson Moody, 109 E. Court St., consideration $38,500.

Recorded Feb. 11

Jasmin and Tyler Hurley to Beachum Henry Cummings and Tiffany Cummings, 2141 Mark Road, Concord Township, consideration $290,000.

Elizabeth and Paul Houser to Chaves and Megan Huston, 10444 White Oak, Madison Township, consideration $5,000.

Arthur Tyree to Jeffrey Smallwood, 169 Carolyn Road, consideration $150,000.