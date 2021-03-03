Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 3

Timothy A. Butcher, 23, 173 Eastview Road, OVI, OVI refusal.

March 2

Randall Robinson, 36, 726 Pearl St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jewel L. Penwell, 35, 914 N. North St., bench warrant – failure to appear, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office theft warrant.

Mark A. Rittenhouse, 50, 631 E. Market St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Desiree N. Childs, 25, 604 S. Main St., obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Keith E. Kinzer Jr., 35, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 214, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

March 1

Raymond L. Brill, 37, Hillsboro, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Skyler M. Hester, 23, Leesburg, menacing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

John D. Mongold, 45, 895 Riverbirch Road, license forfeiture suspension, fictitious registration.

Joseph W. Adams, 42, 835 Linden Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Keith A. Lyons, 45, 501 Second St., possession of drug instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.