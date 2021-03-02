Sex offender turns himself in

A sex offender who was wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly failing to file a change of address turned himself in recently and is being held in the local jail.

On Feb. 13 it was reported by the Record-Herald that a deputy recently made a residential compliance check on Raymond S. Grundy, 34, last known to be residing at 18 Academy Street, Apt. C, in the Village of Bloomingburg. Upon making contact, the deputy discovered that Grundy had moved from the residence toward the latter part of 2020.

Further investigation with an employer discovered that Grundy had left employment and subsequently moved out of the apartment complex, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

On Feb. 21, Grundy turned himself in and was booked into the Fayette County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 bond on one count of failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony.

Grundy was ordered to register as a sex offender following a conviction of sexual imposition in Clark County, Ohio.

Grundy https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_MUGSHOTS_34989316.jpg Grundy