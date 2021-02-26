WCH man sent to prison for rape

A 19-year-old Washington C.H. man was sentenced this week to eight to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree felony rape.

Cody D. Green, who was 18-years-old at the time of the incident, was found guilty during a two-day trial in Fayette County Common Pleas Court of raping a 19-year-old woman on May 12, 2020. On Friday, Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard sentenced him to prison and designated Green as a Tier III sex offender — the most severe designation.

Offenders categorized under Tier III are required to register their address with law enforcement every 90 days for the rest of their lives. Each time the offender moves to a new neighborhood or community, the locality will receive notification of the offender’s status. This includes all residents of the area who live within 1,000 feet of the offender’s official residence.

Green, formerly of 6316 Washington-Waterloo Road, admitted to the Washington Police Department that he held the victim down by force and had sexual intercourse with her on May 12, 2020, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Green later said he could not recall confessing to police.

The rape was reported to police the same day it occurred.

Both Green and the victim testified at the trial. Fayette County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sean M. Abbott tried the case for the prosecution. The state asked for a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years. The maximum sentence in this case was 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, DNA evidence was found in the victim’s underwear.

Green and the victim had formerly been involved in a relationship, according to reports.

