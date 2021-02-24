Council members encourage residents to get vaccine

During Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, council members Dale Lynch and Steve Shiltz encouraged others to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them.

According to Lynch, he received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and is “fine” aside from being a “little blah today” and having a slightly sore arm.

“So I encourage people to get vaccinated if and when you can receive it,” said Lynch.

Shiltz explained he is receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

“I urge everyone, if you can, get the vaccination. Soon as everybody gets the vaccination— not everybody, but as many who possibly can—that’s when we’ll get rid of these masks, and we’ll get back to normal,” said Shiltz. “I urge everyone to think about being part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

City Manager Joe Denen said, “with the increasing number of people that are getting vaccinated, I would like to thank those nurses, those pharmacies and the medical people that have volunteered to help with that. They are doing a tremendously wonderful thing, and I know that people get impatient, but they keep out there working away at this everyday.”

A few other comments were made about the city street department doing a good job at removing snow from the roads, nice weather moving in, shopping local to assist small businesses, and buying gasoline locally to help add to funds for certain projects.

Also during the meeting, one piece of legislation was heard which, if passed, would allow the city to enter into an agreement with Evans, Mechwart, Hambleton & Tilton, Inc (EMH&T) for engineering services to be provided for the remainder of the year.

The first time legislation is seen and approved by council it is placed on a first reading, and the second time on a second reading. Adoption of resolutions can occur once they have been placed on the second reading.

The resolution was placed on first reading. If passed, EMH&T would act as a consulting city engineer and would have various responsibilities surrounding potential city engineering needs and planning efforts.

At the next meeting, the fiscal summary will be discussed, according to Denen.

Committee meetings planned for March are as follows (unless cancelled or altered): Tree Committee meets March 1 at 8:30 a.m., City Planning Commission meets March 2 at 5:30 p.m., Historic District Review meets March 2 at 5:30 p.m., Service-Safety and Recreation meets March 10 at 10 a.m., Abatement of Public Nuisance meets March 10 at 10:30 a.m., Dog Park Meeting has been cancelled, Community Improvement Corp. meets March 17 at 3 p.m., Board of Zoning Appeals meets March 17 at 5:30 p.m., Civil Service Board meets March 18 at 11 a.m., Economic Strategies and Cooperation meets March 24 at 10 a.m., Finance and Personnel meets March 24 at 10:30 a.m., Council Meetings are planned for March 10 and 24 at 9:30 a.m.

A report from the Washington Court House Municipal Court shows the following statistics:

Criminal Division (including traffic violations)

A total of 252 cases were filed in January, 49 cases were reactivated, 51 cases were assigned for trial, 359 cases were disposed of and 198 cases were pending.

The beginning balance was $41,076.22. January receipts totaled $45,717.08, disbursements totaled $37,111.22, and the ending balance was $49,682.08.

Civil division (including small claims)

A total of 71 cases were filed in January, two cases were assigned for trial, 59 cases were disposed of and 314 cases were pending.

The beginning balance was $11,801.78. January receipts totaled $45,156.57, disbursements totaled $44,736.57, and the ending balance was $12,221.78.

Washington Court House City Council meetings are located in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main Street. The meetings are added to the YouTube channel “City of Washington Court House, Ohio” at www.youtube.com/channel/UCRwMxUBn8XIQTjnSvFaGDgA. Currently, meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 9:30 a.m.

