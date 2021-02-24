Two truckloads and over 3,600 boxes of food have been given away this week as part of the “Feed Fayette” program with the help of many area churches. It is held at South Side Church of Christ at 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. Thanks to the program “Farmers to Families” — where the food comes from — and a plethora of local churches, many residents will continue to eat. The program is currently expected to continue through the month of April and is held every week at noon. Pictured is Sam Eddings, one of the many volunteers who takes time each week to ensure the food makes it to the people.

