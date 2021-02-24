Former Leesburg officer guilty of indecent exposure

Former police officer Roy Stephens was found guilty of indecent exposure Tuesday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

The 37-year old former sergeant with the Leesburg Police Department had been charged in connection with an incident that occurred at his Fairfield Township residence where it was alleged that he exposed himself and provided alcoholic beverages to a 12-year old girl during a Father’s Day party last year.

During Tuesday’s hearing before Judge David McKenna, Stephens was found guilty of the first-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, but a charge of providing alcohol to a minor, also a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

According the court’s judgment entry, Stephens was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1,000, but the sentence would be suspended and the fine reduced to $500 if he complies with the following conditions set forth by the court:

• Remain away from the person, residence or employment of the victim in the case, and to have no contact without written permission from the court.

• Obtain counseling through Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health or other equivalent agency by July 26, 2021.

• Possess no alcohol.

• Remain in custody for review upon a positive test for a non-prescription controlled substance.

• Register for and pay initial fees for any program ordered within 10 days.

• Obey all laws.

• Remain in compliance with all of the conditions set forth by the court and be on probation for a period of five years.

• Return to Hillsboro Municipal Court on July 26, 2021.

The original affidavit filed in the case alleged that Stephens provided the young girl with alcohol during the party, and that once it had ended, he exposed himself to the girl while she was in his truck.

The complaint said the events occurred on the weekend of June 20-21, 2020, with the victim and her mother reporting the incident to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office on June 21.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Stephens turned himself in on July 2, the same day the case was filed with Hillsboro Municipal Court.

A review hearing in the case has been scheduled by Judge McKenna in Hillsboro Municipal Court for Monday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

This file photo shows Roy Stephens (left) and his legal counsel, attorney James Boulger, during an earlier pretrial hearing. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Stephens-Boulger-24-Nov-20.jpg This file photo shows Roy Stephens (left) and his legal counsel, attorney James Boulger, during an earlier pretrial hearing. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette