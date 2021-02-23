‘Let’s Talk Flooding!’ NWS virtual session today

In an effort to continue to provide the public with weather training/safety/general interest, National Weather Service (NWS) Wilmington will host another installment of their “Let’s Talk” series — this time about flooding.

The virtual presentation with Q/A about flooding will be offered today from 6-7 p.m.: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4181807071729004814

Please feel free to share the invitation. (Attached is a flyer/handout, as well as a social media post).

Julia Dian-Reed, NWS Wilmington, will be giving the presentation/training. Registrants are asked to submit some of their questions in advance.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/LetsTalkFloodsAnnouncementFinal.pdf