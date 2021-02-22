Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

FEB. 17

VEHICLE FIRE: 11:48 a.m., Old US Route 35 – Received report of semi hauling fuel burning. On arrival FD found the truck cab and engine compartment burning. FD extinguished the fire which destroyed the truck and caused only minor damage to the trailer. The driver advised there was a squealing noise in the truck as he exited the highway. Once stopped at the intersection he exited the vehicle to investigate a smoke odor. Once out of the vehicle flames could be seen coming from under the truck cab with fire dripping onto the roadway.

FEB. 16

ICE/WATER RESCUE: 9:21 a.m., 933 Old Springfield Rd. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting an ice/water rescue. FD requested mutual aid from New Holland FD and assisted Sheriff deputies and EMS personnel with rescue efforts.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 6:17 p.m., 709 E. Temple St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was informed by the homeowner there was no problem, they were changing batteries in the smoke detectors.

FEB. 14

STRUCTURE FIRE: 2:49 p.m., 1126 E. Temple St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a structure fire. FD noted heavy smoke while enroute to and found moderate fire on the north exterior wall of the structure at the time of arrival. FD was informed the property was being renovated and no one was suppose to be inside at the time of the incident. FD initiated a fire attack and an interior search of the structure. FD extinguished the fire and overhauled the immediate area. FD determined the origin of the fire to be located at the wall mounted baseboard heater and caused by insulation piled on and around the heater itself.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 1:44 p.m., 619 Clinton Ave. – Received report of a structure fire. On arrival FD found a fire burning in the wall at the rear door. FD forced entry into the residence and removed wall coverings to expose the fire. The fire started just below the rear door and burned up along door framing. The fire was extinguished before it reached the attic space.

FEB. 13

STRUCTURE FIRE: 4:35 p.m., 713 N. North St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a structure fire. FD noted a black smoke column while enroute and found heavy fire rolling out of the front porch window and entry door at the time of arrival. Light smoke conditions were noted coming from the southeast and the northwest gable vents. FD initiated a transitional fire attack from the front porch prior to making entry. FD requested Fayette County MES, DP&L and mutual aid from Bloomingburg FD and Wayne Twp FD. FD extinguished the fire on the first floor of the structure and determined the fire had spread up through the interior cavities of the walls into the attic as a result of the buildings’ construction type. FD made several roof and exterior wall openings to extinguish the fire in the attic. FD completely overhauled both first and second stories to confirm the fire was extinguished. FD determined the area of origin to be located near the front wall on the southeast corner, but was not able to determine a cause after its’ investigation. Cause is undetermined and will require further investigation. One person was treated at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation and transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. No witness statements were available at the time of report.