MT j-v girls finish 17-1 overall

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team finished the 2020-21 season with a win at Hillsboro Saturday, Feb. 13. The team went 10-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and finished 17-1 overall. (front, l-r); Macy Mahorney, Zoe Wilson, Kate Hicks; (back, l-r); Coach Meghann Ackley, Lilly Workman, Sidney Payton, Lorelei King, Hillary McCoy, Mallory Lovett, Audrey Craig, Jessee Stewart, Sue Morris and Coach Kayla Dettwiller.
